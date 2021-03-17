EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton could be about a week away from approving the sale of the former Days Inn lot to Peron Development.
Peron's design, called the "Confluence," would be a massive development for downtown Easton.
"Iconic. It's going to be an iconic project for the city, it really is," said Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto said the city is waiting for Peron Development to sign the agreement of sale. Then city council can vote to approve. 69 News reached out Peron for comment but didn't receive an immediate response.
The city bought the property, the site of the former Days Inn, for nearly $6 million. Panto said it was appraised at and will sell for $3.9 million.
He said the hotel was a rundown but successful business that attracted the wrong crowds and crime to downtown Easton.
"Anybody who knows real estate knows we bought a thriving business with a building on it. So... we had to buy the thriving business and what we're selling is vacant land," Panto said. "The city will recover its money, its $2 million, within 4 years with no tax increase, just real estate taxes."
The redevelopment will include condos, apartments, a two-screen movie theatre run by ArtsQuest, a grocery store and space for retail stores. The development will be built 10-feet above ground, a flood plain, with 300 parking spaces below.
There had been discussion of including a hotel, but Mayor Panto said that changed during the pandemic.
Panto said the development will bring over $100,000 in taxes to the school district during its first year up and running and more than $ 1 million after 10 years.
"I see this as the city making a good investment in their downtown...which is going to help our residents and not have to raise their taxes," said Panto.