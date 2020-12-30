EASTON, Pa. | Authorities allege an Easton man attacked his ex-girlfriend and beat the woman as she held their toddler son.
Easton police charged Alexander L. Smith Jr. with a felony count of child endangerment in connection with the Dec. 18 attack inside a North Eighth Street home. District Judge Richard Yetter arraigned the 19-year-old Tuesday night. The judge denied bail, citing safety concerns for the victim and public.
On Tuesday, the victim filed a report with the Easton Police Department alleging Smith had attacked her on Dec. 18 at his home in the 200 block of North Eighth Street, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that she and Smith had gotten into an argument while she was holding their 1-year-old son, according to court records. She alleges Smith punched her several times in the face and pushed her down as she held onto the child.
He allegedly continued to hit his ex, bite her right arm and twice punch her in the eye, all while she continued to hold their son, according to police.
The victim told police she sought medical treatment for injuries that included leg pain, a broken left jaw and bruising or swelling to her left eye, both sides of her face, both shoulders, her back, her hands, her left leg and right foot. The victim said the boy also sustained bruises to his left arm.
She provided police with photographs of her injuries taken Dec. 18-20, and police photographed bruising to her left eye.
Along with the child endangerment charge, Smith faces single counts of simple assault and harassment. He remains in Northampton County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Jan. 7.