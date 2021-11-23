Easton police car

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police say several parking restrictions will be in place due to the Easton vs. Phillipsburg football game Thursday.

The restrictions will be enforced in areas near Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium on Thursday beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until the end of the game, around 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.

No parking will be permitted on Detrich Road from Bushkill Drive to Pierce Street.

People will also not be allowed to park on Pierce Street from Detrich Road to Hamilton Street. Easton police say this road will be utilized for game day permitted parking only when an issued 2021 Easton/Phillipsburg parking pass specific to that road is appropriately displayed.

There will be no parking on Hamilton Street from Pierce to High Street(this road will be for handicap parking only when a valid handicap placard is displayed correctly).

Barricades will be placed at Hamilton and High, Hamilton and Pierce and Detrich Road, and Bushkill Drive.

The Markle parking deck, accessed from High Street, will be restricted to those with an authentic issued 2021 Easton/Phillipsburg parking pass. Parking on the Sullivan parking deck, accessed from Bushkill Drive/ Sullivan Road, is first-come, first-served.

