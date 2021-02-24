EASTON, Pa. | Police have arrested a Northampton County man after he allegedly broke into and vandalized an Easton church Wednesday morning.
Authorities charged Sean Bercaw Jr. with burglary and related offenses in connection with the alleged break-in of a Downtown church. District Judge Robert Weber arraigned the 33-year-old West Easton man hours after his arrest, setting bail at $25,000.
Easton police responded to the Cornerstone Church in the first block of South Second Street just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report that someone had broken into the church, according to the criminal complaint.
A responding officer allegedly found Bercaw inside the building. Police allege he forced open a locked front door and caused “significant damage.” He’s accused of smashing windows, breaking audio/visual equipment, breaking doors, damaging pews and smearing blood on child’s bouncy chair in the church’s nursery.
Court records do not indicate why Bercaw may have allegedly targeted the church for vandalism.
Police charged Bercaw, of 10th Street in West Easton, with single counts of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism of a place of worship, all felonies. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 8.
As a condition of bail, Bercaw must undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations and refrain from drug use.