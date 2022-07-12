EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Police Chief says aggressive behavior by three groups of about 15 teenagers on bikes led to the shooting on Heritage Day. Chief Carl Scalzo says the investigation is ongoing, as the shooter remains on the run and the victim has not cooperated with police.
Scalzo tells us one group had a beef with another, which led to the shooting.
"I'd rather be called a racist for stopping these kids from killing themselves than be called a racist for doing nothing," said Scalzo. "We're going to put our body cameras on so they can watch everything we do."
The chief says his officers were taunted by dozens of kids on bikes at Heritage Day.
He said the teens screamed police were racist, cursed at officers and recorded them on phones, while wearing masks and hoods to conceal their identities.
Scalzo says there needs to be more accountability at all levels: from parents, in schools, and by people sharing false narratives about law enforcement.
"It's my officers who are out there weekly using Narcan, trying to save people from using fentanyl and then killing themselves, putting tourniquets on people, trying to stop bleeding and unfortunately watching them die in front of us," said Scalzo. "These guys are heroes. They are putting their lives on the line, and they are fighting a battle. When it seems like everyone is just talking about it, we're the only ones doing anything about it."
"It's fortunate that because of their good work, that no innocent people were hurt in the fray of bullets," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "There were three stray bullets that were shot."
Panto said the shooting victim, who was already known to the department, was saved by the officers.
"He lost three liters of blood," said Panto.
The chief plans on introducing ordinances to city council to keep bikes out of festivals.
"We're going to stop these kids from the attitudes and from coming down here into our city, carrying weapons, shooting and killing each other, putting innocent people at risk," said Scalzo.
The chief pointed out that, all of this being said, crime is as low as it's ever been in the city.