EASTON, Pa. - Easton police officers have a new way of getting around the city faster.

The department has added two electronic bicycles to its fleet of vehicles.

The bikes came from an Air Productions Foundation grant that was done in collaboration with the Greater Easton Development Partnership.

Easton's police department has 31 certified bike officers.

An official says the e-bikes will also be used to train bike officers from Easton and other police departments.