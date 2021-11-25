EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police are investigating after discovering that a parked car was hit by gunfire.
Officers say on Thursday, just before 2:00 a.m., they were in Centre Square dealing with a disturbance when they heard gunshots.
An investigation revealed the shots originated around 3rd and Pine Streets. Officers responded to the area and located evidence that gunshots were fired.
Police report a parked vehicle was struck.
No victims were located at this time.
It appears that the gunshots were fired because of a fight that occurred in the area.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6645 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.