EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police are investigating after discovering that a parked car was hit by gunfire.

Officers say on Thursday, just before 2:00 a.m., they were in Centre Square dealing with a disturbance when they heard gunshots. 

An investigation revealed the shots originated around 3rd and Pine Streets. Officers responded to the area and located evidence that gunshots were fired.

Police report a parked vehicle was struck.

No victims were located at this time.

It appears that the gunshots were fired because of a fight that occurred in the area.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6645 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.

