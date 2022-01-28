EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are searching for three people after a report of shots fired Friday afternoon.
Easton Police were sent to the 1000 block of Berwick Street around 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found that a vehicle and garage were both hit by gunfire, according to a news release from city police.
No victims have been located at this time, police said. Police are searching for three people dressed in black who fled east on Hoyt Street. Police are also searching for a black Nissan sedan with tinted windows that may have fled east on Hoyt Street.
Anybody with any information is asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6780 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.