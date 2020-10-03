Police lights

EASTON, Pa. -- Easton police responded to a report of a male that was apparently shot inside a residence early Saturday morning. 

The incident happened at around 02:36 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of N 11th St.

Upon officer’s arrival, police located no gunshot victims.

However, evidence that a gunshot was fired inside the residence was located as well as evidence indicating that an assault occurred.

It was determined by police that a robbery/assault took place at the residence and an investigation is underway into the incident by city detectives.

Police believe a victim fled the residence prior to police arriving.

Authorities are searching for that victim currently. It is believed that the victim(s) of the robbery/assault were targeted. Anybody with any information are asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6667.

