EASTON, Pa. -- Easton police responded to a report of a male that was apparently shot inside a residence early Saturday morning.
The incident happened at around 02:36 a.m. Police were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of N 11th St.
Upon officer’s arrival, police located no gunshot victims.
However, evidence that a gunshot was fired inside the residence was located as well as evidence indicating that an assault occurred.
It was determined by police that a robbery/assault took place at the residence and an investigation is underway into the incident by city detectives.
Police believe a victim fled the residence prior to police arriving.
Authorities are searching for that victim currently. It is believed that the victim(s) of the robbery/assault were targeted. Anybody with any information are asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6667.