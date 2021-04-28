EASTON, Pa. | Authorities in Northampton County are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night that left two dead and one injured.
Easton police responded to a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Canal Park Apartments on the city's South Side.
Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck reported that a man and a woman are dead. A woman in a neighboring apartment suffered a gunshot wound to the leg after a bullet went through the wall.
Houck said she was treated and released overnight.
The district attorney reports that authorities are not looking for anyone in connection with the shooting and that there is no danger to the public.
