EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are investigating two vehicle break-ins in the city's south side Thursday.

People tried, unsuccessfully, to steal the vehicles, the Easton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The people damaged the inside of the vehicles trying to get them started, police said.

Police said both vehicles were Kia models. There is a flaw within Kia and Hyundai models which allow thieves to steal the victim’s vehicle without the key fob, according to police.

If you own a Kia and/or Hyundai, police encourage you to contact the manufacturer to have your key fobs outfitted with an immobilizer.

The Easton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them via the Northampton County Non-Emergency number, 610-759-2200 or the police tip-line at 610-250-6635.