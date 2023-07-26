EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary investigation.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on July 23 at a home in the 600 block of Northampton St.

Officials responded to a burglary in progress after a resident reported that an unknown male entered the home through a rear window.

A report from police says the suspect fled after the resident told him they were calling the police.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, thin build, approximately 5’10” in height, with brown hair.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a yellow tee shirt and gray sweatpants at the time of this incident.

The Easton Police Department is asking anyone with information for this investigation or the identity of this male, to call City detectives at 610-250-6637 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.