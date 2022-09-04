EASTON, Pa. -- A water rescue in Easton ended tragically when the body of a man was recovered from the Delaware River.

Emergency crews were called to the Scott Park boat launch around 11:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of a 25-year-old man from Colombia, South America -- Juan Pardo -- who was struggling to swim.

Two friends who were also swimming tried to help him as the current began carrying him downriver. The friends lost sight of Pardo and swam to shore.

Water rescuers began searching the river immediately using boats and drones. He was located underwater.

Rescuers brought him to shore and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said it appears Pardo was in the river for about 50 minutes before being located.