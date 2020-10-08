EASTON, Pa. - "The Easton Police Department tolerated for many years conduct that any reasonable person would find racially offensive," said attorney Matthew Deschler.
This includes Lt. Tom Smith allegedly calling Michelle Obama an "ugly chimp," online and a Black Nebraska state senator, a "scrawny little monkey."
Deschler filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of current officer George Lockett Jr., who is Black. Lockett says the officers were not punished for the comments.
The suit also says Sgt. Stephen Homoki kept a photo log of Black individuals for racial profiling.
These are just a few examples of racially offensive behavior that Deschler says Lockett complained about for years but says Lockett was the one disciplined and given poor reviews, not the other officers.
The suit also says Mayor Sal Panto allegedly told a crowd at a public forum on racial profiling that the officer who made the slurs against Michelle Obama was terminated, when he actually retired with a full pension.
"This lawsuit I think is the first chance the public is getting to see a glimpse of what's going on," Deschler said.
The city said it takes the complaints seriously and has thoroughly investigated Officer Lockett's complaints. The city said it denies any allegations and that it plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
Lockett is seeking monetary damages and changes within the department.