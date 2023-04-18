EASTON, Pa. - A jury reached a decision regarding a lawsuit that accused Easton Police of using excessive force.

The officers involved in an incident involving a block party were exonerated on all counts, according to Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo.

The federal civil trial wrapped up Monday.

Scalzo says the police department had done its own extensive internal investigation into the incident. He says the officers were exonerated by the department shortly afterwards.

Ramona Colon had accused Easton Police Officer Aaron Kinnel of using excessive force against her and violating her civil rights.

The incident happened during a July 2019 melee involving Easton residents and Kinnel.

Police had been called to the Ferry Street neighborhood for a complaint about loud music coming from a block party. Kinnel's attorney says the situation escalated when Colon's son started screaming for whoever called police to come forward.

Kinnel decided to arrest Colon's son, who fled inside the Colon home. Colon can be seen on video in the doorway between her son and Kinnel as a crowd of people yell obscenities.

Kinnel's attorney says Colon was obstructing the arrest and that Kinnel pushed her to the side to reach her son.

Colon's attorney argued Kinnel used excessive force to throw her to the ground.

The video shows several hands grabbing at Kinnel during the exchange as he got out his stun gun. It is used on both Colon and her son.

Afterward, a member of the crowd punches Kinnel in the face.

Colon's attorney says Kinnel made racially charged comments during the incident, that she sustained physical and emotional damage and is afraid to leave the house for fear she might run into Kinnel.

The lawsuit also named Sgt. Ryan Celia, the Easton Police Chief, City Administrator, and Mayor Sal Panto.