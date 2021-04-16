EASTON, Pa. | Investigators allege a car targeted by gunfire early Tuesday morning was carrying drugs.
Easton police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 2 a.m. Tuesday in 100 block of South 11th Street. Investigators report there was some type of "disturbance" before the shooting and believe that a house and car struck by gunfire were targeted.
There were people in the home, and two adults and an infant in the car when shots were fired, according to police. Authorities said people in the area at the time of the shooting were "uncooperative" with investigators.
Police secured a search warrant for the car that was struck and found what is suspected to be crack and fentanyl packed for sale in the victim's vehicle. Police said they are now investigating what role, if any, the drugs played in the shooting. Authorities are also working to determine to whom the drugs belonged.
No drug charges have been filed as it remains an ongoing investigation.
Police are looking for a silver or light-colored Mercedes Benz with a broken left taillight that was last seen traveling south on 11th Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Easton Police Department at 610-250-6637 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.