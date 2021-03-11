EASTON, Pa. | Authorities say the suspect in a weekend assault in Easton left his phone number with the victims.
Rodney K. Rivers, of Carbon County, faces assault and robbery charges following the incident Sunday afternoon in a Butler Street parking lot. Easton police filed charges against the 43-year-old on Wednesday, and District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez approved the arrest warrant.
Easton police responded to the Wilson Borough Police Department Sunday evening for an assault report. Police said the two victims reported that they’d been in a fender-bender about 4 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Butler Street in Easton, according to the criminal complaint against Rivers.
The driver told police that she tried to give her insurance information to the occupants of the other car, when the passenger – later identified as Rivers – said he wanted $300 cash, according to court records. As Rivers allegedly yelled at the woman, her passenger got out of the car to explain they had no money. That’s when he allegedly punched the victim in the face several times, breaking his teeth. The female victim alleged Rivers punched her once in the shoulder.
Rivers allegedly retrieved a handgun from the car and stuck it in his waistband. He reportedly made the male victim hand over his ID, telling him “something bad would happen,” if he didn’t give him $300 in the next 15 minutes, according to records.
The victims said Rivers then gave them his phone number.
Police verified the phone number belonged to Rivers and said his PennDOT photo matched the description provided by the victims.
Rivers, of East Bertsch Street in Lansford, is facing two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated assault, all felonies. Police also charged him with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and weapons possession.