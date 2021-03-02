EASTON, Pa. | Easton police allege video surveillance captured a Monroe County man firing at least four shots after getting involved in an argument and ditching the gun in a snowbank only to retrieve minutes later.
Authorities arrested Wesley Bembury Jr., of Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg, in connection with the incident Sunday night in the 1100 block of Lehigh Street in Easton. The 29-year-old faces assault charges after police allege he fired at a car that was driving away from the argument.
Easton police were dispatched to the neighborhood about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man outside firing a gun, according to the criminal complaint against Bembury. Officers spoke with Shawn Williams, who reported that he had been in an argument with his cousin’s boyfriend.
The couple had come to the house to pick up some of her belongings, when the boyfriend reportedly began making threats, according to court records. Williams claimed the man had a gun in his lap.
A man later identified as Bembury reportedly became involved in the argument. Williams told police that he eventually walked away and went inside a house in the 1100 block of Lehigh Street. That’s when he reported hearing gunshots.
Officers viewed video footage from a neighboring property that reportedly showed the victims’ car driving east on Lehigh Street, when a man is seen running toward the vehicle with his arm extended. Police said the video shows the muzzle flash from the man firing the gun.
He’s reportedly seen walking west on Lehigh Street and putting the gun in a snowbank before retrieving it and sticking the gun in his waistband, according to police. Authorities said they found four .380 shell casings and a live .380 round.
Police said the victims confirmed the argument and hearing several shots as they drove away.
Authorities said they learned that Bembury may have gone to a home in the 1200 block of Washington Street. He spoke with officers there and confirmed that he’d gotten involved in the argument and believed the man in the car had a gun. Bembury allegedly admitted firing several shots as the car drove away.
Court records do not specify whether the victim indeed had a gun or made threats with the weapon.
Police were directed to a diaper bag in the home, where they recovered a Bersa Thunder .380 handgun.
Bembury now faces two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment along with a summary count of illegal discharge of a firearm. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned him Monday morning, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
He was released from custody on Monday after someone posted $5,000 cash bail on his behalf. Bembury is scheduled for a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 15.