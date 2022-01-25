Martin Hacker

EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a man they say is in violation of Megan's Law where he is a registered offender.

Police say Martin Thomas Hacker may be in the Easton area and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Megan's Law is a federal law requiring law enforcement authorities to provide information to the public regarding registered sex offenders.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Hacker is asked to call Northampton County communications center at 610-759-2200.

