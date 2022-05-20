EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are asking for help finding a the owner of the pictured vehicle.
The vehicle is believed to be involved in an incident that happened just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Smith Avenue and Canal Street.
Police say the driver of the vehicle followed a 22-year-old female throughout downtown. The driver then contacted the female and made statements that alarmed her, officials report.
The vehicle was seen traveling south on Smith Avenue.
The female was not injured.
The driver, believed to be in his late 20's, is described as a white male, 5’9, medium build, with a light beard.
Anybody with any information relating to the vehicle or driver are asked to contact city detectives at 610-250-6639 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.