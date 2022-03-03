EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for information about a shots fired incident Wednesday.
Authorities were called to the area of N. Locust Street and Prospect Avenue just after 6:00 p.m.
Officials says once one scene they found shell casings.
Police say they did not find any victims.
An investigation revealed the shooting happened after a fight around the basketball court involving a large group of juveniles.
Police are looking for a 16-18 year old black male wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes connected to the shooting.
Officials say the suspect fled south towards Northampton Street.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6637 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.