EASTON, Pa. - Police are looking for a man believed to have been involved in a robbery in which the victims were tied up.

Iziah Knighton, 38, had a handgun during the robbery Friday around 12:15 p.m. in Easton, city police said.

Investigators did not say where the robbery took place, but said a vehicle and other items were stolen.

Knighton is still believed to be armed.

He has been charged with robbery, unlawful restraint, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, simple assault and terroristic threats, said Easton police.

Anyone with information on Knighton's whereabouts should call 911.