EASTON, Pa. - An 18-year-old was shot in Easton on Monday night.

Gunfire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Washington Street, police said.

Officers found evidence that shots had been fired, then learned that a gunshot victim had shown up at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The 18-year-old's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

He is not cooperating with investigators, police say.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area or information is asked to contact detectives at 610-250-6634 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.