EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton are looking for a man they say was involved in a robbery and assault.
Kajuan Knox is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. The charges stem from a robbery and assault on Oct. 10 around 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 900 block of Pine Street.
Any one with information relating to Knox’s whereabouts are asked to call 911. Anybody with any information relating to the investigation is asked to contact Det. Ben Mastrofilippo.