EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Christopher Cirgenski, 38, is about 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Investigators did not say when or where he was last seen.

Anyone with information should call the county dispatch center at 610-759-2200 or police at 610-250-6639.