EASTON, Pa. - Robbers made off with cash from a store in Easton, police say.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, two masked people entered the DR Market in the 600 block of Northampton Street, police said.

One of the suspects flashed a gun, and the pair stole money. Police did not say how much was taken.

The two, described as possibly young men, drove off in a white GMC Terrain with the stolen Pa. license plate KNL-9451.

Police released surveillance photos showing the suspects fleeing in the SUV.

Anyone with information should call police at 610-250-6656.