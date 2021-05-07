EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are investigating a report of a suspicious man posing as security at a downtown park.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday at Scott Park.
Police say a man wearing a black security hat and black-and-white checkered shoes was seen walking in the park and identifying himself as "park security." The man asked a person if he was supervising his child and then talked into a portable radio as he walked off.
He is described as a man in his 20s with short blond hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Easton police at 610-759-2200.