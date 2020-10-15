EASTON, Pa. | A pair of Easton men is facing assault charges after they were allegedly caught on surveillance video knocking a robbery victim unconscious last weekend in Easton.
Easton police have arrested Darryl D. Williams Jr. in connection with the alleged beating and robbery Saturday evening in the 900 block of Pine Street. Authorities have also filed charges against Marvelous Stanton, who is awaiting arraignment for his alleged role in the attack.
Easton police were dispatched to the 900 block of Pine Street about 6:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a fight involving several people. Officers arrived to find a bloodied 37-year-old victim suffering from an open wound on the right side of his face, chipped teeth and swelling, according to a criminal complaint.
The victim, who was not named in court papers, said four men assaulted him and knocked him unconscious. He awoke to find his cell phone and wallet missing.
Investigators said they secured surveillance footage from several homes near the robbery and identified Williams and Stanton as two of the men allegedly involved in the attack. Stanton, Williams and a third unidentified man are seen walking west on Pine Street from South Ninth Street and confronting the victim, according to court papers.
Stanton allegedly punches the victim several times. After the three men corner the victim, Williams allegedly punches him in the face, knocking him backwards. Surveillance video allegedly shows all three men attacking the victim before he falls face first onto the pavement after Williams punched him in the face.
Once the unconscious victim was on the ground, Stanton allegedly stomps his head and goes through his pockets with the unidentified man. Police said the trio fled without helping the victim.
As if the initial attack wasn’t bad enough, surveillance footage reportedly shows the victim regaining consciousness and stumbling about before being attacked by three women, according to records. They’re seen attacking the man and “tossing him about in the street,” according to records. Authorities said they’ve identified two of the three women, but it’s not clear whether they face criminal charges.
During an interview with police on Tuesday, Stanton said he witnessed part of the attack but denied being involved. He was then shown a still shot of the man seen on the video stomping the unconscious victim’s head and running his pockets.
“Who might this be?” police said.
“That’s me,” Stanton reportedly replied.
Police charged Williams, of the 800 block of Ferry Street, with felony counts of aggravated assault and conspiracy and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment. District Judge Dan Corpora arraigned the 35-year-old Wednesday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Oct. 28.
The 34-year-old Stanton, meanwhile, faces single felony counts of aggravated assault and robbery, two felony counts of conspiracy and single misdemeanor counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.