EASTON, Pa. - It's a weekend of rich history in the city of Easton.

On Saturday, Eastonians can celebrate the 271st birthday of the Easton Farmers Market.

"We have a lot of different events going on but mainly it's a celebration for a market that's been enduring for over 270 years," said Emily Roland, Assistant Market District Manager.

The farmers market dates back to 1752, the same year the city of Easton was founded.

It originally started in the circle as the main hub for commerce. And now, 271 years later, it's near the Easton Waterfront and will be the happening spot for Saturday's birthday bash.

"Come see what the quirky market is all about and celebrate its right history," said Roland.

From 9 to 1, market goers can enjoy live music, over 45 vendors, balloon art, and of course, birthday cake.

And luckily, as of right now- "Weather seems to be holding out!" But that might not be the case for Sunday's event.

It's Easton Heritage Day, and it commemorates the day the Declaration of Independence was first read publicly, right here in the city.

Weather permitting, Heritage Day will showcase local history and the heritage of many groups, with reenactment events, activities for kids, and musical performances.

The decision as to whether the show will go on as planned will be made by noon on Saturday.

For updates, you can head to the Easton Heritage Day website.