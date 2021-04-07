EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Public Market is celebrating its fifth birthday this month, and it has grown quite a bit in half-a-decade.

Market Manager Megan McBride says about 5,000 people visit the market each week.

"Easton has become such a weekend destination for people day tripping in the area. Our weekends are off the charts,” McBride said.

Easton was the first public market in the Lehigh Valley and McBride says it has helped set the pace for similar markets in other cities.

To celebrate the five-year mark, the market is hosting customer appreciation events April 15-18.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.