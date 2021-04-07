EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Public Market is celebrating its fifth birthday this month, and it has grown quite a bit in half-a-decade.
Market Manager Megan McBride says about 5,000 people visit the market each week.
"Easton has become such a weekend destination for people day tripping in the area. Our weekends are off the charts,” McBride said.
Easton was the first public market in the Lehigh Valley and McBride says it has helped set the pace for similar markets in other cities.
To celebrate the five-year mark, the market is hosting customer appreciation events April 15-18.