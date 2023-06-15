EASTON, Pa. - There's one more consequential election you need to keep an eye on: The USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice for Best Public Market 2023.

Why? This year, The Easton Public Market is nominated and hoping to secure the top spot.

"We're a small city, but I think we could be in the running to beat some of the big guys," said Alysha Allen, with Silvershell Counter + Kitchen.

The Easton Public Market is one of 20 nominees across the country chosen by a panel of experts, one of three from Pennsylvania. The others are the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia and the Lancaster Central Market.

"But this one is different. It's higher-end, it's all good food, and nice people, I believe," said Jean-Paul Hepp, owner of Chocodiem.

"You have a little bit of everything. If you want Ramen, you want noodles, you want barbecue, pizza, tacos, hot dogs or hamburgers, you got everything here. It's awesome," said Felix Grzymala with Rod's Dogs. "I think it would great for the market and for the city of Easton itself. Please turn out and vote."

"We do all of our cooking from scratch. We get our bread from the baker up the hall. So it's really beautiful and a quick, family-friendly, group-friendly, kind of casual setting," Allen said.

As of Thursday, the market was in first place, followed by the Reading Terminal in second. Vendors hope it stays that way.

"I think people need to know or should know that it's pretty good here, you know? And even after seven years, they're still discovering - even Eastonians - that there is a such thing as a market," Hepp said.

People can vote once per day until the polling closes at noon on July 3. The winning market will be announced July 14.