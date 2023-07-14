EASTON, Pa. - The votes have been counted and an Easton destination for fresh produce and tasty bites has come away with the top prize.

Easton Public Market (EPM) was the top vote-getter in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest for Best Public Market.

It beat out the 2022 and 2021 winner, Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, and other nationally recognized sites like Pike Place Market in Seattle, Boston Public Market and Lancaster Central Market.

20 public markets in contention were nominated by a panel which included a combination of editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and sources from other Gannett properties.

The public voted during 28 days ending July 3 and results were released Friday.

In addition to offering a variety of ready-to-eat or take-away foods as well as fresh produce, artisan butchered meats, beverages and housewares, Easton Public Market also hosts free live music and events in its community room, has a demonstration kitchen and provides the Lehigh Valley Riley Children’s Hospital Kids Zone.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the support of our loyal fans who voted us as the best public market in the country,” said Megan McBride, manager of the Easton Market District. “We aim to be an asset to the community in addition to a food destination for everyone. As a result, we have an incredible amount of devotion and support from our regular local marketgoers. People are passionate about the EPM and Easton as a whole – and it showed with every vote.”

Greater Easton Development Partnership (GEDP) opened the market in 2016 and more than 375,000 guests have visited in the 12 months ending March 2023.

“To be only seven years old and win over bigger public markets that have been around for decades validates our decision to open EPM and attract the high-quality vendors who call it home,” said McBride. “Easton’s reputation as a food destination began in 1752 with opening of the Easton Farmers’ Market and continues to this day with an amazing diversity of restaurants, big Easton food events like PA Bacon Fest, and this national award.”

A thank you party is being planned in the plaza for July 28 in conjunction with GEDP’s Fourth Friday / Easton Out Loud event featuring live music, the unveiling of new outdoor ping pong tables and more.