EASTON, Pa. – Easton is working on a reopening plan for its public pools.
During Wednesday night's city council meeting, officials said Eddyside and Heil pools will likely reopen this summer but on alternating days.
"The YMCA is approaching the number needed to be able to at least rotate the pools every other day," said Dave Hopkins, director of public services, of the lifeguards able to work at the pools.
Officials adding that they are still working on finalizing the season's start date but it will potentially be the first weekend in June. Also, pool fees have yet to be determined.
"We can't charge them 100%," said Mayor Sal Panto, "although the pools will be open 100% of the time." He added about the alternating schedule, "It's just that people from Heil will have to go to Eddyside, and people from Eddyside will have to go to Heil."
Also at Wednesday's meeting, officials discussed an immediate work order for maintenance on the city's Pine Street garage. The repairs are expected to cost $100,000 to $150,000. The garage is expected to close in June 2022.