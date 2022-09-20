EASTON, Pa. - State Rep. Robert Freeman announced Tuesday that Easton was awarded a state grant for Vanderveer Park.

The $100,000 award is part of a Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant.

Freeman said the money will go towards the phase two rehabilitation of the park.

The project will provide a larger greenspace on the west side of the park, and includes an ADA-compliant walking path, trash cans, benches, and native foliage.

Freeman said the grant was approved Tuesday by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.