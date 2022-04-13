EASTON, Pa. – The word "Easter" has been removed from the City of Easton's promotion of its egg hunts after criticism related to the separation of church and state.
During Wednesday night's Easton City Council meeting, City Administrator Luis Campos said he revised the city's social media accounts to remove any mention of Easter from advertisements for Saturday's egg hunt events.
The change was made, he said, after receiving a complaint that the city's mention of Easter in relation to the events, which are sponsored by the Easton Bureau of Recreation and Neighborhood Programs, might be seen as violating a separation of church and state.
City Solicitor Joel Scheer said there should not be a problem "as long as we don't contribute money to the advancement of one particular religion or endorse one over the other."
Scheer said he could prepare guidelines for holiday events, if the board wanted, but wouldn't have anything ready before this weekend.
The Easton egg hunts will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in Nevin Park on College Hill and at 11 a.m. at Cottingham Stadium in the West Ward. They are open to children ages 3-10 and are free of charge, but kids need to bring their own baskets.