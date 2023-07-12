EASTON, Pa. – More than six weeks after its occurrence, the City of Easton's response to the Ferry Street fire continues to drive debate among residents.

The May 29 fire damaged 15 rowhomes and completely destroyed six of them, displacing dozens of people on Ferry Street. Many of those displaced are still unable to return home, which has strained a city lacking social service agencies to directly support the victims.

During Wednesday's meeting, several residents praised Councilmember Taiba Sultana's effort to assist victims immediately after the fire, while implying that the other councilmembers could have done more to help.

"I'm here to thank Councilwoman Sultana," said Evett Simmons, of the 1000 block of Ferry Street. "It's very rare to see someone in office take [time] out of their busy schedule... and come and help the people who need it."



"[Sultana] has been the only one that... was there all the time," said Michelle Oncay, of the 900 block of Ferry Street. "I've seen her every day."



Some councilmembers pushed back, arguing that their behind-the-scenes roles were equally important in coordinating relief efforts.



"I think you need to think about all those other people that were out there doing work in the background to help people [affected by] the fire," Councilmember Roger Ruggles told Oncay.



"We don't provide social services, but we're doing everything in our power to assist those who do provide social services," said Councilmember David O'Connell. "I think that the City of Easton has a pretty good record... in helping people who are in need of getting housing."



New firefighters City Council also swore in three new firefighters on Wednesday night. The men — Anthony Castillo, Michael Escrivao and Giovanni Peres — will now join the Easton Fire Department.