EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion.

Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.

"It's beautiful," said Milagros Maisonet, who lives in Easton. "They're really outdid themselves. The space is so wide, and the way it was before and now, it's gorgeous."

"I love it," said Helene Harris, who also lives in Easton. "I think that Mayor Panto is doing a really great job. It's very nice. It's very calm. It's soothing for people to come from out of town."

"I kind of grew up here, so I guess I'm kind of used to how things like were," said Sean Thorman, who grew up in Easton. "It's really coming together. It's cool."

"It's wonderful," said Dawn Fisher, who lives in the Poconos and visits Easton regularly. "It's a great destination place now. We love coming here to the square."

Easton's Centre Square upgrade came just in time for the Winter Village.

"There's more people downtown now," said Harris. "You can feel safe to walk the circle."

There's the same charm and feeling for tradition, but with new touches, like a stage. The words of the Declaration of Independence line the circle as tribute to the city's history. There's more room to keep pedestrians safe.

"The traffic signals, they're in testing mode," said Luis Campos, Easton's city administrator.

The work, started last February, was initially expected to wrap up in June. The city said supply chain issues and surprise, but necessary projects, like water lines, caused delays. Some businesses cut hours and offerings due to less foot traffic during the work.

"It was very disruptive, and there's no doubt about that," said Campos. "However, I think that the end result has been very positive. We're very, very happy with it."

People out and about say it was worth the wait.

"I videotape it too and put it on Facebook," said Maisonet. "Show everybody from New York where I'm from. I always brag about Easton."

Though, while the circle is done, the Crayola quadrant of the square is still being worked on.

"It should be completed by the end of next week, if not earlier," said Campos. "It all depends on the weather, being able to lay the concrete."

The plaza's finishing touch is going to be a new sculpture that represents the city and culture. Easton is looking for ideas from local artists. More information about that is on the city's website.