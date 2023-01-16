EASTON, Pa. - If you're looking for an excuse to eat out, or maybe try a new restaurant, this might be your week to do so.

It's winter restaurant week in Easton, and more than 20 restaurants are participating with special menus and prices for the week.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh stopped at three participating restaurants for 69 News at Sunrise.

First up was Billy's Downtown Diner.

Brandon Johnston, general manager, showed off a delicious spread, including a breakfast sundae, sweet French toast, a signature omelet, and a Cubano sandwich.

The diner is offering a two-course breakfast deal and three-course lunch deal.

The next stop was Porters' Pub and Restaurant.

Co-owner Larry Porter said restaurant week gives them a chance to show off unique food and create a menu special to the week.

Chef Matthew Blankenship said the focus is on local, seasonal flavors. Porter's is offering a four-course meal deal.

The final stop Monday morning was River Grille, where Katrina Wickel, general manager, ran through some of the options for their four-course meal, including Guinness-marinated short ribs.

The restaurant has been in Easton for about 20 years, and has expanded to include multiple restaurants and a hotel in the area.

All of the participating restaurants and meal options can be found online.