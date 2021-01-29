EASTON, Pa. - Easton Winter Restaurant Week is back by popular demand. Organizer Stephanie Altieri Fisher said restaurants requested she organize the bi-annual event.
"I had an overwhelming response. 20 restaurants are participating," Altieri Fisher said.
Each participating restaurant offers a price-fixed multi-course menu so customers can get a taste of what each has to offer.
"Takeout has been strong....but the whole dining room side has been kind of dead, flat lined. Overall, it's been tough. Every day you wake up to new restrictions," said Pasquale Crisci, owner of Antonio's on S. 3rd Street. This is his first year participating in restaurant week.
Easton Winter Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. You can find more information on the Easton Restaurant Week website.
And if you're still hungry, historic Bethlehem Restaurant Week begins on Monday.