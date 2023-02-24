LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Lower Saucon Township police are asking people to avoid Easton Road at Ringhoffer Road.
The roadway is completely blocked due to a tractor trailer hung up on the bridge.
Scroll down for comments if available
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Lower Saucon Township police are asking people to avoid Easton Road at Ringhoffer Road.
The roadway is completely blocked due to a tractor trailer hung up on the bridge.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The services for Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who is the son of former Allentown police chief Joel Fitzgerald, is taking place in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 18th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.