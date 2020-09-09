EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton has started working on its 2021 municipal budget and, so far, it’s not good news, according to Mayor Sal Panto.
“The 2021 budget isn’t looking good,” Panto said.
The mayor provided a bit of insight into next year’s budget during Wednesday’s city council meeting. He said that a major contributing factor for the current year’s $5.5 million deficit and potential 2021 gap is COVID-19.
“We’ve been faced with unprecedented challenges over the past six months,” Panto said. “The economic and social impact of COVID-19 can not be overstated.”
The city has been lobbying for additional federal and state aid but has had little success in garnering funds.
Last week the city was awarded $1.3 million from the Northampton County Council to be used towards COVID-related expenses, Panto said.
“It does help our general fund gap a little it but not a lot,” he said.
With businesses having to close down for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city lost thousands in potential revenue that it usually gets from tourism.
Panto said that the city will continue to assist local businesses downtown that have been affected by the pandemic.
“We have a lot of retailers that are hovering over closing their stores,” Panto said. “We certainly don’t want closed stores.”
Plans are underway to meet with local retailers to possibly open up a “holiday village” during the upcoming holiday season in hopes of garnering more business.
On Wednesday, city council also unanimously adopted an ordinance amending residential permit parking.
The amendments allow permitted residents in the blue district, who were prohibited from parking on certain streets, to be able to park on those streets, such as portions of North Third and Spring Garden streets.
The ordinance does not include any new permits.