EASTON, Pa. - More housing is in the works in downtown Easton. The Easton Planning Commission approved a land development plan for the historic National Building.

The iconic building has been at the intersection of Northampton and Fourth streets since the early 1900s. The new plan calls for the District Court to stay, but to use the rest of the building for one and two-bedroom apartments.

Plans are underway to transform Easton's National Building into 32 apartments. Currently, there are offices inside, including 69 News' Easton/Phillipsburg Bureau.

President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation Don Cunningham says what's happening in Easton and throughout the region mirrors a national trend.

"In all the growth metropolitan areas, there's an increased need for housing, and then there is a decreased need for office space," said Cunningham.

Owner VM Development Group says that's the case here, as the commercial real estate market remains stagnant, while costs to maintain the property increase.

So, businesses are being relocated to other properties. Many of them are headed to the Alpha Building in Centre Square.

"At one point, downtown's where the retail centers, and then retail went out to suburban malls, and then most recently, they were the office centers, and we're seeing a decline in usage of office because of remote work, and downtowns are emerging as large residential centers," said Cunningham.

VM Development Group says a lot of the commercial leases go until the end of the year, and a few go until the spring.

The goal is to start work as tenants move out, but get the bulk done once the building is clear.

"It will be a case-by-case basis on how economically feasible it is to convert office into residential," said Cunningham. "Quite frankly, it fits the market need of the Lehigh Valley right now. The more residential units we can, it'll make pricing better."

Also this week, Easton's Planning Commission gave final approval for a mixed-use building with 27 apartments in the 500 block of Northampton Street. In addition, planners gave a land development approval for a site in the 200 block of Northampton to have six new homes instead of four.

Monthly rents at the National Building are expected be between $1,100 and $1,400.