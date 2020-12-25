EASTON, Pa. - He normally spends Christmas Day behind the chair at his salon, Suddenly Samantha, giving haircuts to those who couldn't otherwise afford it.
This year, Steve Flowers said COVID-19 forced the cuts and Easton's Grand Christmas Dinner to take a year's hiatus. But that didn't stop him from also giving back to those that need it most.
"Because we couldn't open up on Christmas day, we thought we would celebrate the 12 days of Christmas and give people a little walking tour for the next 12 days through downtown Easton," Flowers said.
Flowers started the "Deck the Walls" fundraiser several years ago.
Local artists create custom skateboard decks. The work is auctioned off online and the proceeds go to Safe Harbor, Easton's homeless shelter. The fundraiser normally starts around Thanksgiving, this year, it's starting on Christmas day.
"It's a good way to interact and see businesses that you may have never seen and show support to the local community as well," said Flowers.
The custom works of art are on display in shops throughout Easton's downtown.
Flowers said post-Christmas, he wants people to still see what Easton's businesses have to offer and thinks encouraging people to walk around and look at the art will do just that.
"It's a good way to bring some unity together with the businesses and restaurants downtown and just bring awareness to everything. We live in a divided time right now, it's nice to do something undivided and work together," he said.