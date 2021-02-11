EASTON, Pa. - Snow clean-up and removal is a necessary but costly process for the city of Easton.
"With 30 inches of snow on narrow streets, we had to bring in eight private contractors. All that adds up to about $300,000 worth of expense,” said Mayor Sal Panto.
Easton Public Works Director Dave Hopkins said during a big storm, like the one that happened last week, private contractors are in demand.
"You're also kind of vying [for private contractors] with the state. The state, they have a much bigger set of roads that need to be cared for. Sometimes they come in and swoop up a lot of the contractors and then we [Easton] have to wait,” Hopkins said.
Mayor Panto said costs like equipment repair, overtime for public works crews, and supplies are cutting into the 2021 budget. He said even just salting the roads to prepare for a few inches of snow can cost $35,000-$45,000.
"I know the public is somewhat upset and want to see the snow go away but, unfortunately, that doesn't happen overnight and that doesn't happen without the expense of a lot of money,” said Mayor Panto.
Panto said the city will need to cut other expenses to make up for all the winter work and that may come from summer programs, like city pools.
Last year because of budget constraints related to COVID-19, Easton furloughed dozens of city employees for 10 weeks.
The mayor said the city still has a $240,000 budget gap and was hoping to not furlough anyone again but another major winter storm could change that. He said if furloughs happen it would likely be in March when employees could collect federal and state unemployment benefits at the same time.
"We have another $300,000 storm, I don't know where that money is going to come from in our budget,” he said.