EASTON, Pa. - You may want to trick or treat yourself to a walk through the City of Easton. The Easton Scarecrows challenge is a creative way to encourage people to get out and check out the local businesses surrounding them.
There is a scarecrow modeled after the new, hit show Squid Game, another in sequins and one that's skipping fall and welcoming winter.
They're all part of Easton's scavenger hunt for scarecrows.
"When you find a scarecrow, take a selfie with it, and post it on social media, Instagram and Facebook, with the #EastonScarecrows," said Terressa Price-Gangaware, the secretary of the Easton Business Association.
That automatically enrolls you in a contest to win a gift certificate to a local business.
The Easton Business Association is giving one out each week of October.
Price-Gangaware is also a member of Trinity Church. She was part of the group that created an angel scarecrow out of oak leaves from the tree on Spring Garden Street.
"We wanted it to somehow represent that we are a house of worship, so we came up with the idea of having an angel," said Price-Gangaware.
The goal of all of this spooky fun is to increase foot traffic.
You can find a map with about 30 scarecrows on the business association's social media pages, or as you search, at participating businesses.
But it's impossible to include them all, since more keep popping up every day, all across the city.
"There are several on College Hill, and several on the South Side," said Price-Gangaware.
This is the third year scarecrows have taken over the city.
Last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic.