EASTON, Pa. – While a formal date still has not been set, the Easton Area School Board has begun the process that will allow for elementary level students to return to school.
At a special meeting held via Zoom Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously in favor of approving Superintendent David Piperato’s proposed plan for a four-day-a-week return starting with kindergarten through grade 2.
The clock to return to in-person instruction will start ticking two weeks after the district has reached two consecutive weeks of moderate spread of COVID-19.
The board will be asked to approve the revised Pennsylvania Department of Education Phased Reopening Health and Safety plan, as well as the Spring Athletics Health and Safety Plan, at the March 23 board meeting.
Under the plan, once students in kindergarten through grade 2 return, then the next phase will allow for students in grades 3 to 5 to return after two additional weeks of moderate spread of COVID-19. The plan for the remaining grades is to be determined.
"The plan for remaining grades to be determined is more a function of the size of the building and the way that teenagers congregate through the building," said Piperato.
He also said reopening as of today is not feasible since the district's rate of spread is still higher than the CDC's recommended moderate level.
"We're still in the substantial spread rate," he said.
Under Piperato's plan, students will remain in one classroom for the entire instruction day, with teachers moving from room to room when necessary. Students also will be at a minimum of 4 feet distant, not the 6 feet recommended by the CDC.
In addition, students, teachers, and administrators no longer will be required to double mask but it is still recommended that they maintain a 6-foot distance whenever possible. Teachers will be provided personal protective equipment and plastic dividers for the front of the classroom, upon request.
During Tuesday's meeting, parent after parent spoke in favor of reopening for all grade levels and setting an actual date for return.
"Virtual is not for everyone and there are children out there falling apart worse than my child," said parent Loren Marcus. "You must restart opening the schools. Our kids need normalcy and most importantly our kids need their teachers and their friends."
"Our kids' education is in a state of emergency," said parent Tanya Keller. "Putting this off another day is absolutely unacceptable."
"I've had enough of the 'why we cannot,'" said parent Bonnie McCarthy. "I truly do not believe you are treating this with the severity that it needs."
"I'm afraid that right now, with remote and hybrid learning, EASD is exacerbating the inequities in learning," said Chuck Mina.
Board members said while they do understand the frustrations of parents, not setting a specific reopening date allows for flexibility in the event that COVID-19 numbers increase once again.
"I know it's frustrating to leave it open, but I think it's an important component of this program," board member Meg Sayago said of the reopening date. "We will open as soon as those numbers get to where we want them to be."
"The day that we hit moderate spread, we would let parents know and communicate throughout the course of the two weeks," added Piperato.
With Gov. Tom Wolf's recent announcement that teachers will now be allowed to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the district is expected to begin vaccinations by the end of the week.
"Certainly by the beginning of April we should have all of our staff vaccinated — at least all that want to be vaccinated," Piperato said.
According to Piperato, 386 vaccinations have been assigned. Of that figure, a recent study of district educators found that 277 were already vaccinated, 115 declined vaccinations, 140 are on standby for a vaccine, and 20 did not register at all.
Piperato added that while prioritization will go to the elementary staff, all staff — including bus drivers and food service workers— will be offered the vaccine. A final batch of the J&J vaccine is expected to be delivered on March 28.
"As we talk about our plan moving forward, we can rest assured our adults are going to be safe in the building, as well as our students," he said.