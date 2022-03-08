EASTON, Pa. – The City of Easton is ready to move ahead with a plan to redevelop the current Vanderveer Park, located along Spring Garden Street.
The only problem is the city needs to cement an agreement with the Easton Area School District, as the park is located on district property adjacent to Cottingham Stadium and Paxinosa Elementary School.
David Hopkins, the city's director of public services, addressed the school board Tuesday night.
The plans, which have been in the works for over a year, call for the removal of the existing playground and two full-sized basketball courts at North 12th and Spring Garden streets, and proposes the development of green space at North 11th and Spring Garden streets.
The city has secured funding for the first phase of the project with a $100,000 grant from Crayola and $150,000 from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development neighborhood planning grant.
There would be no cost to the district for the project.
"The overarching goal of this project is to create a wonderful space and one that is functional for both the school district and the neighborhood," Hopkins said. "The board's sensitivities to the project are important to us, and I want to make sure we address those adequately."
Previously, some board members had expressed concerns about the loss of the 95 parking spaces at the site.
Hopkins explained the first phase of the project will be to construct a new parking lot on the right side of the property, which will create 105 parking spaces, with recreational activities around the perimeter.
"When the lot is not full, it would also provide recreation," Hopkins said. "I think it's really important to note that the reason this project works and the way we can make it functional for all parties involved is the efficient use of space."
He added, "Instead of having a large area of the park that's asphalt and dedicated strictly to full (basketball) courts, we plan to use the perimeter of the new asphalt parking lot for activity and then that's what frees the space up for the green space to the west side of the of the lot."
Hopkins said the parking lot phase needs to be completed in 2022, otherwise the HUD grant will expire.
Elise Jones, principal at Paxinosa Elementary School, told the board she is excited for the opportunities the green space will provide for the students and the community.
"We know research supports that green space makes neighborhoods a more attractive place for families to live in and stay in, and that makes a lot of sense," Jones said. "Well-designed green spaces have the potential to make communities safer and attract families to stay in a neighborhood, which impacts student performance."
School board member William Whitman, however, has opposed the project since it was first presented.
"I have a lot of concerns," Whitman said. "We have two nice basketball courts fenced off at the west end. We have an existing green space playground and some playground equipment already existing at the east end. Why not just leave that alone and then spend $250,000 across the street in that big area that's already green and largely unused?"
Hopkins said he respectfully disagrees with Whitman.
"I would say that the basketball courts are in quite a state of disrepair, at least from what I've observed," Hopkins said. "From my experience with the city, I'm not a huge advocate of full-court basketball. I think it's less inclusive than individual standards where many different groups can play without having conflicts."
Board President Jodi Hess questioned what will happen if more funding is not secured to build the second phase, which is the green space.
Jared Mast, executive director for the Greater Easton Development Partnership — another partner in the project — said it is difficult to actively seek grants for phase two until the school district gives a green light for phase one.
"A big part of fundraising is prospecting and keeping relationships intact so that when the opportunity does present itself, you can capitalize on it," Mast said. "I see this as a very fund-raiseable project from all sources."
The district solicitor told the board he is working with the city solicitor to put together some type of agreement for the board to consider at its voting meeting in two weeks.