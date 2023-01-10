EASTON, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Easton Area School District Board of Directors received an update on construction at Palmer Elementary.
The enclosed building is being furnished inside, which includes painting and the installation of the ceiling grid, ceramic tile and classroom casework. In addition, light fixtures, toilets and HVAC diffusers are being installed.
Other capital projects scheduled for this summer include installing 145 short-throw projectors in the high school and a boiler replacement at Shawnee Middle School.
The board also received two options for swimming pool upgrades at the high school. The first option consists of urgent filtration and equipment upgrades costing between $519,000 and $594,000. A second option involves additional natatorium upgrades costing between $2.27 million and $3.2 million.
"We're not going to be able to operate the pool if we don't make a decision," Josh Ziatyk, assistant superintendent for district operations and services, said.
The committee selected the first option and included a second option line item involving depth markers and break stripe.
Depression in youth
In other business, directors received a presentation from Craig Reichl on the district's student and community services department. Reichl's presentation included statistics on depression among youth.
Nationally, over a 10-year period beginning in 2009 and ending 2019, data indicated increases in students who had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, were seriously considering suicide, made a suicide plan or attempted suicide.
Youth who were injured in a suicide attempt that required doctor treatment remained mostly level during the 10-year period.
Reichl discussed statistics furnished by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute from last year which showed that Pennsylvania students who "felt sad or depressed most days" had increased from 34% in 2005 to 40% in 2021.
The district's student services department provides EASD students with "comprehensive supports to meet their health and medical needs to graduate healthy and self-aware community members," Reichl said.
This support manifests itself in three tiers of student intervention from a universal tier supporting all students, to a selective tier offering early intervention for screened or referred students, to a targeted third tier with treatment for students with serious concerns.
"In order for us to increase student achievement, we have to work harder and harder and harder to make sure we're meeting those needs for students, and parents can't do them all," Director Edward Keegan said.
"...When students come to school they need to be ready to learn, and it's very difficult to get them ready to learn if they have issues we don't have control of," Keegan said, "and a lot of times we have to take control of them."