EASTON, Pa. – School board directors in the Easton Area School District heard end-of-the-year student numbers and updates on various projects, including information on the $400,000 swimming pool upgrade, during Tuesday's standing committee meetings.
The building and grounds committee updated the governing body on bid results for the Easton Area High School swimming pool. Bids for the project opened June 13 with Ray Palmer Associates Inc. named the lowest bidder at $438,000.
The upgrades would take place in two phases. Phase 1 entails replacing pipes and will be completed by swim season. Phase 2 includes replacing select equipment to be completed after swim season.
Other capital projects include Palmer Elementary improvements. Andrew Mather, project engineer for D'Huy Engineering Inc., said solar panels have been installed as well as new food service equipment.
The installation of an elevator is causing some delays, he said, but the hope is that it will be installed by early July.
"We're working on a contingency plan if that's not the case," he said.
Additionally, Mather reported other summer capital projects include installing 145 short-throw projectors, as well as their associated wiring and removal of existing televisions, at the district's high school, which began immediately following the last day of school.
Shawnee Elementary School's boiler replacement project is on its way, said Mather. Installation is slated for September.
Potential future capital projects include cellphone antenna installation at Easton Area Middle School, rooftop HVAC replacement at Shawnee Elementary and high school renovations and additions, Mather said.
A request for an update to the Easton Area High School's weight room was presented to committee members by Kyle Geiger, the school's head principal. Currently, the weight room encompasses 2,000 square feet, while the proposed equipment room is 4,000 square feet.
According to the presentation, the "current room is too small to accommodate entire teams at times, let alone multiple teams at the same time."
The proposal calls for opening space in the equipment room to add fitness/training space. Additional strength training equipment and equipment that can be used for physical therapy will be provided by the athletic training and sports medicine staff affiliated with St. Luke's University Health Network. The network is offering to donate 25% of the overall cost for the equipment purchase.
Student achievement scores
Additionally, Director of Elementary Education Andrew Doster presented information on student achievement scores highlighting improvements from the school year's beginning, middle and end.
"(The numbers) are a reflection of the hard work students have put in, in tandem with our faculty, our staff and building leadership,” Doster said.
Doster explained, through numbers, that the district's first grade in English language arts showed 64%, or 330 students at or above benchmark, while 13% or 69 students needed strategic interventions and 24% or 134 students needed intensive interventions.
"The goal is to have 100% on track by third grade," Doster said.
Other data was presented on the STARS evaluations that showed that overall students performed better in math than in English language arts.
"These scores offer a snapshot," said Michael Koch, director of secondary education with the district. "Teachers are utilizing data, reflecting on it and using it to make decisions."
Temporary bathroom
Additionally, a presentation by the budget and finance committee showed increases in insurance premiums totaling roughly $80,000 and $11,000 for a contract allowing for a temporary bathroom for bus drivers.
New appointment
In other news, in a special meeting prior to the committee meeting, Kara Dufour was named chief human resources officer.