FORKS TWP., Pa. – Dozens of maskless parents attended Tuesday night's Easton Area School Board meeting in protest of the student mask mandate for the upcoming school year.
Bearing signs saying, "Unmask Our Children," more than two dozen people attended the meeting at the Easton Area Middle School auditorium and more than 500 watched the YouTube livestream. In anticipation of a larger-than-usual crowd, the school board moved the meeting from its usual location at the district education center.
Parent after parent in attendance asked the board to reconsider the district's decision to require students and teachers wear masks for the upcoming 2021-22 school year starting Aug. 30. Parents instead asked that masks be optional.
As part of the district's health and safety plan, the board voted during its July meeting to mandate masks throughout the district. The district will meet in four weeks with medical professionals from St. Luke's to review further recommendations.
"Our primary focus will be continuing to focus on an environment where all our students will continue to learn, develop and grow," said Superintendent David Piperato.
Piperato could barely get through his speech without being interrupted almost every other sentence.
"Unfortunately what has been written, stated, and or expressed with outrage continues to be in conflict," Piperato said. "Furthermore, keeping kids' health in school has become highly politicized, and a great deal of information has been circulating."
"Masks are not harmful for children," Piperato began saying at one point, before being interrupted from shouts by the audience.
At one point, a woman was removed.
"We are not going to allow profanity," one board member said, asking for the woman to be removed for her language.
Parent Shana Weiss asked why local school districts should mandate masks if the governor is not doing so.
"I do not co-parent with the government. I do not co-parent with you. I do not co-parent with anyone other than Kyle Weiss," she said, referring to her husband. "My child, my choice!"
"Life is risks," said Weiss. "Everything is a risk. What are we supposed to do — sit in our houses and hide because of this little COVID? No. I'm not hiding anymore," she said.
"What you're doing to the children is you're increasing their anxiety," said Joseph, another parent. "There is no emergency order anymore in PA. Your mandate is hollow."
Zoe, a fifth grader, and brother Alan also spoke out against wearing masks in schools. Zoe said she gets frequent headaches and has difficulty breathing from wearing masks.
"This year I want things to be different," she said. "We deserve to see faces, smiles from our teachers' faces and our friends' faces. Enough is enough. I don't want to wear a mask and I won't!"
"I can't breathe in these masks and its 100% against our constitution," said Alan. "Nobody has the right to force us in a mask. Besides, I don't want to wear a mask because I look stupid."
"We are able to go into a restaurant and sit down without a mask so why is it not OK to go into a school?" said Keri Ludwig.
"The board should be voting on behalf of their constituents, not their political opinions," said attendee Christine. "Your job as school board members is to concentrate on their education. Their health concerns is for their parents to decide."
A few people, however, did speak in support of masks and thanked the board for its decision.
"You've done the right thing with your decision," Michael Vargo said. "I appreciate that the board is willing to listen to the actual science and listen to the doctors."
Vargo added that parents who think that wearing a mask is child abuse are selfish.
"I know what child abuse is and masks is not," Vargo said. "Asking children to wear masks is not child abuse. Asking children to wear masks is protection."
Piperato also said the majority of emails the district has received over the past few weeks have been from parents asking for a universal masking mandate.
Emma, a senior at Easton Area High School, commended the board.
"I don't love wearing a mask but I wear a mask to protect myself and my peers, my staff, and teachers who are high risk," she said. "I think the board is trying to provide equity to everyone by making a decision. If masks mean we get to stay in school, I have no problem with it."
Easton joins a growing list of districts mandating masks. Just hours before the meeting, East Penn School District made masks mandatory, citing the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission in Lehigh County.
Also Tuesday, the Bucks County Health Department director recommended masking for all students this fall.